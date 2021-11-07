Jordan Love bad, Packers’ special teams worse in ugly first half

Packers quarterback Jordan Love did not play particularly well in the first half of his first NFL start. He also didn’t get much help from his teammates.

Love completed seven of 13 passes for 92 yards in the first half, and the Packers’ special teams were a disaster as Green Bay went into the locker room down 13-0 in Kansas City.

The Packers missed two field goals in the first half (one blocked, one just missed) and had a muffed punt that gave the Chiefs the ball at the 10-yard line.

The Chiefs haven’t looked great either, but Patrick Mahomes did throw a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, and Harrison Butker has two field goals. That’s enough to give the Chiefs a lead, and if Love can’t play a lot better in the second half, it will be an insurmountable lead.

