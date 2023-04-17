Jordan Love arrives for first day of Packers offseason workout program

For the first time in his professional career, Jordan Love is showing up at the offseason workout program as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

Love reported to the first day of the 2023 program in Green Bay on Monday.

The Packers’ official Twitter account documented Love’s arrival:

Of course, it’s snowing in Green Bay. The team also posted videos of Kenny Clark, Aaron Jones, Preston Smith and Christian Watson arriving at Lambeau Field.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers have 16 players with workout bonuses tied to participation during the offseason workout program. One is Aaron Rodgers, who remains under contract with the Packers but will be eventually traded to the New York Jets. He is not expected to attend the offseason workout program.

In fact, Rodgers did not participate during the voluntary portions of the offseason workout programs before the 2021 and 2022 seasons, so Love is used to running the show during this part of the year.

The Packers are one of 26 teams to begin the offseason workout program on Monday.

Here’s the program schedule:

First Day: April 17

OTAs: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

