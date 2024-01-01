Jordan Love and Aaron Jones celebrate New Year's Eve, Packers win with a post-game Champagne party and it's amazing

Jordan Love finally got his holiday on-field celebration that he deserved.

Turkey legs would have been nice but a Champagne party on New Year's Eve was pretty cool for one cool customer.

If you recall, the Packers quarterback was robbed of a customary turkey leg on Thanksgiving at Ford Field after he starred in a win over the Detroit Lions, something that fans and his teammates we know haven't forgotten.

While Fox failed on turkey day with Love, NBC did it right on New Year's Eve after Love and the Packers crushed the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, 33-10.

About 90 minutes before the calendar turned to 2024, Love, along with teammate Aaron Jones, rang in the new year with a special on-field interview that included the usual game balls for the players of the game.

But alongside the footballs, included plenty of Champagne with glasses ready for them in the moment and bottles for later. The Packers duo, donning party hats, were more than ready to celebrate.

Jordan Love and Aaron Jones celebrate with plenty of Champagne after the Green Bay Packers' 33-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It was a big party fit for the occasion.

Love and Jones also told sideline interviewer Melissa Stark about their New Year's resolutions and then toasted to the big victory. Love may have had a few glasses but who's counting? The two ended the night spraying Champagne on the field.

Love's resolution in 2024 is to learn how to shuffle cards because he told Stark "it's something I just don't know how to do."

What he does know how to do well is play quarterback very well lately, especially on Sunday night where he poured it on the Vikings.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love celebrates on New Year's Eve during his post-game interview after a 33-10 victory against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 31, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Love finished 24 for 33 with four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing) for 256 yards and a 125.3 quarterback rating. He was in complete control of the offense just as he has been for most of the last two months as the Packers (8-8) have set themselves up for a win-and-they're-in the-playoffs scenario next week in the season finale against the Chicago Bears.

Jones was just as impressive. In his third game back from an MCL injury, he ran with authority and used his quickness and cutback ability for several solid gains. His final stat line: 20 carries for 120 yards with his longest going for 25 yards. He also caught a pass for 10 yards. It's the second consecutive game that Jones has received at least 20 carries and rushed for 100-plus yards.

Social media loved everything about Love's New Year's Eve celebration.

He didn’t get his turkey leg at Thanksgiving, so Jordan Love made sure to down 3 glasses of champagne… and also came away with a deck of cards and a sick new hat 🎩😂🥂🍾 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/rt2mdPIK06 — Hatty Maddie (@duWersgetitdone) January 1, 2024

Jordan love is SLAMMING that champagne😂😂😂 — King (@KingPropz) January 1, 2024

Jordan Love has a wild amount of aura my goodness pop that champagne baby — Dom (@domfullyy) January 1, 2024

Jordan Love casually houses three glasses of champagne 😂 🥂 🍾 #SNF — Ryan (@HattonYNWA) January 1, 2024

Jordan love sure is chugging that champagne like he won the superbowl lmao #greenbaypackers #MinnesotaVikings #sundaynightfootball — Doobie (@Doobiedrip) January 1, 2024

Hey @NFLonFOX .. @NBCSports had champagne and happy new year hats for their winning team. You still owe Jordan Love a turkey leg!!! — Jill from Winsconsin!! (@MomTo3_Boys) January 1, 2024

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jordan Love, Aaron Jones celebrate win with post-game Champagne party