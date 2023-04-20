Jordan Lockhart recaps Vols’ visit, will return to Tennessee

Four-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart unofficially visited Tennessee on April 15 for the Orange & White Game.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker is from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.

Lockhart discussed visiting Tennessee and updated his recruitment with Vols Wire.

“The biggest takeaway was the staff,” Lockhart said. “They were very down to earth and you can tell they love their job. The Tennessee fan base really treats their recruits well.”

Lockhart is forming a close bond with Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary.

“I had a chance to spend time with linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary,” Lockhart said. “He’s a really cool guy and he’s planning on coming out west to see us in action in the spring.”

The 2024 prospect has the Vols as a top-six school after the Orange & White Game and is planning to officially visit Tennessee during the summer.

Brian Jean-Mary during the 2023 Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium on April 15, 2023. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Lockhart is the No. 450 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 47 linebacker and No. 34 player in California, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

After playing multiple positions for St. John Bosco, including inside linebacker and edge rusher, Lockhart discussed his plans in 2023 and in college.

“I’m going to play inside linebacker,” Lockhart said. “I have the skill set to play many different looks, but my primary position going into college will be inside linebacker. I will be playing more of that position for my senior year.”

Lockhart plans to make his commitment decision after taking official visits this summer. He decommitted from Ole Miss on March 5.

