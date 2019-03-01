Jordan lifts St. Francis (NY) over Bryant 74-66

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (AP) -- Jalen Jordan had 14 points as St. Francis (NY) beat Bryant 74-66 on Thursday night.

Glenn Sanabria had 14 points for St. Francis (NY) (17-13, 9-8 Northeast Conference). Deniz Celen added 11 points and five assists. Keon Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Adam Grant had 31 points for the Bulldogs (10-18, 7-10). Juan Cardenas added 11 points and four blocks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Terriers evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Bryant defeated St. Francis (NY) 76-66 on Jan. 3. St. Francis (NY) finishes out the regular season against Mount St. Mary's at home on Saturday. Bryant finishes out the regular season against Long Island-Brooklyn on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com