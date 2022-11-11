Jordan Kyrou with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks

Associated Press

Jack Eichel welcomed the boos in Buffalo this time by scoring three third-period goals and adding an assist in his second game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights routed the Sabres 7-4 on Thursday night. After being booed each time he touched the puck, and cheered on the two times he was foiled on breakaway attempts, Eichel raised his arms and mugged for the unhappy crowd after converting a rebound to put the Golden Knights ahead 5-2 six minutes into the third period. Traded to Vegas a little over a year ago, the Sabres former captain then pounded his chest along the boards after scoring his second goal with 5:23 remaining to send the crowd to the exits, and closed the night by scoring into an empty net.