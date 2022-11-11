Jordan Kyrou with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks
Jordan Kyrou (St. Louis Blues) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 11/10/2022
Jordan Kyrou (St. Louis Blues) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 11/10/2022
The Roxboro man, a civilian contractor, was operating a fork lift on an air base in Abu Dhabi. He never saw the doctor, who was on foot.
ESPN provided a projection of what Aaron Judge's free-agent contract will be.
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins' heated sideline argument in the Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game was shown on "Hard Knocks."
Are we witnessing something special in Boston? Here are six key developments that have helped the Bruins surge to the top spot in the East through one month of the NHL campaign.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says that the Los Angeles Lakers have to trade LeBron James if they want a better future.
The Blackhawks fell to the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in overtime at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Here are10observationsfrom the loss.
Mika Zibanejad scored twice in his 700th career game as the New York Rangers snapped a three-game skid by pulling away to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.
Charlie McAvoy scored the go-ahead goal in his season debut and the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins remained perfect on home ice, beating the skidding Calgary Flames 3-1 Thursday night.
The Yankees have extended the qualifying offer to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo on Thursday.
There's a full slate of major games in Week 11 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for Saturday's biggest showdowns.
Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Astros to become a free agent, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.
Maltbie has covered golf for NBC Sports since 1992. Koch joined full-time in 1997.
Charles Oakley chimes in on the Jordan-Thomas beef, defending Jordan along the way.
Jack Eichel welcomed the boos in Buffalo this time by scoring three third-period goals and adding an assist in his second game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights routed the Sabres 7-4 on Thursday night. After being booed each time he touched the puck, and cheered on the two times he was foiled on breakaway attempts, Eichel raised his arms and mugged for the unhappy crowd after converting a rebound to put the Golden Knights ahead 5-2 six minutes into the third period. Traded to Vegas a little over a year ago, the Sabres former captain then pounded his chest along the boards after scoring his second goal with 5:23 remaining to send the crowd to the exits, and closed the night by scoring into an empty net.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
The Minnesota Timberwolves were left with four players on defense vs. the Phoenix Suns as D'Angelo Russell watched from the sideline.
Check out the results from the official UFC 281 fighter weigh-ins in New York as both Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira made weight – with a little drama.
It seems Tiger has shown Charlie a few videos of Rory McIlroy during practice.
One fast-rising Bill Belichick assistant could become the NFL's next great coach.
Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cincinnati Bengals teammates in 2007 and 2008, are analysts for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.