Jordan Kent and Nigel Burton recap Oregon State’s 68-28 win vs. Montana State

Reuters Videos

STORY: Who’s invited to the Queen’s funeral, and who’s not?Queen Elizabeth's funeral has become a magnet for world leaders, royalty and other dignitarieswho received invites and said they’ll be there.On the 19th September, an impressive line-up will descend on London.King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan.The King and Queen of Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway – the list goes on.President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are set to touch down two days before the funeral.Likewise the Presidents of India, Austria, Germany, Brazil, South Korea, Italy and Poland have all accepted.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to attend. President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyenand New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - among many more. In total, foreign office officials have handwritten around 1,000 invitations.Invites are also being sent to all holders of Britain's highest military honor, the Victoria Cross, and the George Cross, which can also be held by civilians.Perhaps the real question is – who won’t be there?Russia, Myanmar and Belarus did not received invites.Syria and Venezuela have also not been asked to attend,Because – the foreign office says - “Britain does not currently have diplomatic relations with those states.”Afghanistan wasn’t invited due to “the current political situation.”North Korea did receive an invitation – but only at ambassadorial levelmeaning leader Kim Jong Un has not been welcomed.Taiwan meanwhile said its is looking for the most 'appropriate' way to express its condolences and is still in the process of understanding plans for her state funeral.Those who will be there have been invited to Monday's funeral and a reception with King Charles on the Sunday.They will also be invited to visit the Queen's Lying in State inside parliament's Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral.