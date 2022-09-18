Jordan Kent and Nigel Burton recap Oregon State’s 68-28 win vs. Montana State

Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent and Nigel Burton recap Oregon State's 68-28 win over Montana State on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Providence Park in Portland. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Oregon State’s Anthony Gould reflects on three-touchdown day vs. Montana State

    Oregon State student-athlete Anthony Gould follows-up with Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent and Nigel Burton after OSU's 68-28 victory against Montana State on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Providence Park in Portland. Gould tallied his first career game with multiple touchdowns, including an 80-yard punt return for six. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Oregon State downs Montana State 68-28; Nolan throws 4 TDs.

    Chance Nolan threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns and Oregon State remained undefeated with a 68-28 victory over Montana State at Portland's Providence Park on Saturday night. Anthony Gould caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned a punt for another score for the Beavers, who are 3-0 to open the season for the first time since 2014.

  • Cameron Ward after tossing 4 touchdowns vs. Colorado State: ‘With this offense we can beat any defense’

    Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward joins Pac-12 Networks’ Roxy Bernstein and Lincoln Kennedy following WSU's 38-7 victory over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Pullman. Ward completed 26-of-36 pass attempts for 292 yards, four touchdowns and one interception against the Rams. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28

    Kalen DeBoer knew no matter how well the transition had gone, this was the week that would validate — one way or another — what Washington had showed so far. Behind a spectacular performance by Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies emphatically stated their case as a contender in the Pac-12 and maybe worth some national recognition. Penix threw for 397 yards and four touchdown, and Washington (3-0) toppled No. 11 Michigan State 39-28 on Saturday night.

  • Maryland overcomes 15 penalties in 34-27 win over SMU

    COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) It was a game that unfolded largely as advertised: Taulia Tagovailoa and Tanner Mordecai - two talented quarterbacks leading explosive-but-flawed teams - showed they could move the ball quickly and effectively when they avoid mistakes. Mordecai passed for more yards and more touchdowns, but he also turned the ball over three times. Tagovailoa threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Corey Dyches with 7:30 remaining, and Maryland held on for a 34-27 victory over SMU on Saturday night.

  • Video: Did Irene Aldana upkick her way to a title shot at UFC 279?

    Two straight wins doesn't normally put someone into title contention, but there are exceptions to the rule.

  • Tyler Lockett knew Russell Wilson’s hand signals in Week 1

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett knew some of Denver quarterback Russell Wilson's hand signals and let Seattle defenders know.

  • No. 24 Texas A&M beats No. 13 Miami 17-9

    A&M's offense had just 265 yards of offense but the defense held Miami to five field goal attempts.

  • Funniest tweets about Bobby Petrino return to Arkansas

    A little fun before Bobby Petrino's return game against Arkansas.

  • Arkansas football survives against Missouri State, Bobby Petrino with comeback win

    Arkansas football trailed for three quarters, but the Razorbacks managed a 38-27 win over Missouri State.