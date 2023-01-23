Jordan Kent hands out midseason awards for Pac-12 men's basketball

Associated Press

LeBron James had 37 points and 11 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112 on Sunday night. Thomas Bryant added 31 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won three of their last four after a three-game losing streak. Anfernee Simons had 31 points for the Blazers, who have lost three straight.