Jordan Johnson-Rubell raves about Texas after commitment

On Saturday, the Longhorns were able to continue their hot streak on the recruiting trail landing three commitments.

One of those commitments came via IMG Academy (FL) safety Jordan Johnson-Rubell, who will actually be returning to his home state of Texas to play college ball. The four-star ranks as the No. 134 player in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings and chose Texas over other national powerhouses such as Ohio State, Michigan, and Ohio State.

In an interview with 247Sports, Johnson-Rubell discussed what set Texas apart from the rest of the programs citing their efforts in preparation as they head to the SEC in one year.

“Definitely I like what Sark and Coach Gideon are doing down there,” Johnson-Rubell told 247Sports’ Mike Roach. “They’re recruiting SEC guys, they’re going to the SEC, their scheme is great. They’re building a foundation over there.”

The report also indicates that Johnson-Rubell will be used all over the secondary playing safety, nickel, and even getting some looks at corner.

The Longhorns currently hold the No. 32 class in the country and are expected to be in the mix for some of the highest ranked recruits in the country like five-stars Kobe Black and Colin Simmons.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire