Jordan Jenkins unsure of Texans’ QB situation, but loves the new GM

It is anyone’s guess who will be the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans by Week 1 of 2021.

The club signed former 2015 Pro Bowler Tyrod Taylor, and also traded with the Cincinnati Bengals for Ryan Finley. The NFL draft at the end of April could also present another signal caller to battle for the job.

Then, there is always Deshaun Watson.

“I’m not really too sure on what’s going to happen on that side of things and I’m just waiting to find out like everyone else is,” newly signed free agent linebacker Jordan Jenkins told reporters via Zoom on April 8.

Jenkins, a former 2016 third-round pick of the New York Jets, knows there is uncertainty under center. However, there is a known quantity behind the general manager’s desk at NRG Stadium in Nick Caserio. The hiring of the former New England Patriots director of player personnel gives Jenkins confidence for the future, regardless of the turmoil at quarterback.

“What I’m trying to say is, I can’t wait to see what Nick is going to put together and get going to make a winning organization,” said Jenkins. “He’s been a part of a lot of winning organizations. I feel like he has everything — he has all the tools necessary to get it done.”

Caserio will have to wait until Round 3 if he seeks to fix the quarterback problem with a draft pick. The way that Caserio has chosen to fix the problems along the Texans’ roster is to sign sundry veterans to one-year and two-year contracts, including Jenkins, who signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Texans, which became official on March 29.

Jenkins provided the Jets with 189 combined tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 46 quarterback hits, 22.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, seven forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries through 72 games, 62 of which he started for New York.