Jordan Jenkins: My shoulder rehab is going pretty well

The Texans brought in linebacker Jordan Jenkins on a two-year deal worth $6 million last month, one of the many free agent deals the club made to start General Manager Nick Caserio’s tenure.

But Jenkins missed the last four games of the 2020 season with the Jets, undergoing shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in December.

During a Thursday press conference, Jenkins said playing through the injury that first occurred in Week Three made for one of the toughest seasons of his career. But at this point, he thinks his rehab is going well.

“I’m not sure when I’ll be back but I just know when I do, I’m going to be the same physical, run-through-you type of guy that I’ve been over the last five years,” Jenkins said. “That’s something I take pride in being and just being violent and physical and aggressive. That’s one thing that won’t ever change about me.”

In five seasons with the Jets, Jenkins played 72 games, starting 62 of them. He has 22.5 career sacks, 25 tackles for loss, and 46 quarterback hits.

