Jordan Jenkins: Jets defense 'just got embarrassed' by 49ers

The Jets struggled on offense in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but defense was also an issue. A first-play touchdown, on an 80-yard run by running back Raheem Mostert, set the tone as the 49ers (1-1) rolled the Jets (0-2) for 182 rushing yards.

"We've got to go in there and just get right," said outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins. "This has got to stop. And you're honestly right -- there hasn't been any progress and we need to do it now.

"It's a road game coming out (next), but it's watching film, getting ready in practice and just do right. ... Just do your job. That's what this needs to be about -- just doing your job."

Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo (14 of 16, 131 yards, two touchdowns) and Nate Mullens (8 of 11, 71 yards, one interception) carved the Jets on 22-of-27 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. In addition to Mostert's eight carries for 92 yards (11.5 average) and one touchdown, running back Jerick McKinnon attempted three rushes for 77 yards -- including a long of 55 -- and one touchdown.

"It stems off of we just got out of position," Jenkins said of Mostert's big-play run. "The guy who was supposed to be there and then the guy that was supposed to rotate over, we got misaligned. I didn't get to see that play entirely from the field -- I wasn't in on that one -- but we just ... have to your job.

"If you see something in the backfield and it's not where your eyes are supposed to be, then don't look at it. Look at your man, focus on that and then, if the ball comes to you, make the play."

The Jets lick their wounds as they look for a turnaround in Week 3, with next Sunday's 4:05 p.m. road game against the Indianapolis Colts (1-1). But after a disappointing season opener with last Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills (2-0), the 49ers result left Jenkins with a bad taste.

"After this week -- they're hurt, it hurts," Jenkins said of the Jets defense's emotions, following poor performances against the Bills and 49ers. "It's like you said -- we pride ourselves on that and it just doesn't look like we stop the run. It doesn't look like we pride ourselves on it. We just got embarrassed.

"I mean, that's what it comes down to -- we're supposed to be the run-stopping defense. We try to get ourselves in position, to get after the quarterback, forced him in long situations and we can actually go, but we didn't get a chance to take advantage of that and it just didn't happen this game."