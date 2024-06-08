Jordan James named on of biggest breakout candidates in 2024

It would have been very easy for Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James to hit the transfer portal as hard as he hits a hole in the defensive line.

But instead, James was patient and received more and more playing time in his first two seasons in Eugene. And now he’s preparing to be the starting tailback for the Ducks as they head into the Big Ten Conference for the first time.

His increased workload in a premier conference should get him more noticed and that’s why James has been named as a player due for a breakout season in the 2024 college football season by On3.com.

This is what was said about the Ducks’ RB1 by writer Thomas Goldkamp.

The talented Oregon running back showed how explosive he can be last year, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. If he can replicate that again with Bucky Irving now gone and a likely increased workload, Oregon will be in great shape in the backfield. — On3.com

With Noah Whittington expected to be back from injury, Oregon should have a very capable 1-2 punch to go up against those Big Ten defenses.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire