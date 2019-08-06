Jordan Howard working to re-establish himself with Eagles

Running back Jordan Howard ran for 935 yards and nine touchdowns with the Bears last season, but the year wasn’t up to the standard that Howard had set for himself in his first two NFL seasons.

Howard’s dipped to 3.7 yards per carry and the Bears responded by trading him to the Eagles for a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick this offseason. That’s not a hefty return and Howard knows that the coming season offers a chance to restore some value.

“I am looking to re-establish myself,” Howard said, via Philly.com. “I fell off last year and want to get back to the consistent player I have been in the past.”

The Eagles finished 30th in yards per carry and 28th in yards per game last season, so they could use a revival in the backfield of their own. Howard and second-round pick Miles Sanders were acquired in hopes of sparking such a revival as the Eagles bid for a third straight postseason bid.