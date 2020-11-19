Jordan Howard to visit Eagles
Jordan Howard‘s next team may be his last team.
Howard, the veteran running back who was cut by the Dolphins this week, has scheduled a visit with the Eagles, according to multiple reports.
The Eagles acquired Howard last year in a trade with the Bears, and he ran for 525 yards and six touchdowns in Philadelphia last season.
If Howard were to sign with the Eagles he’d be joining a backfield that includes Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.
UPDATE 4:13 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Eagles plan to sign Howard to their practice squad once he clears the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
