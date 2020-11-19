Jordan Howard to visit Eagles

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Jordan Howard‘s next team may be his last team.

Howard, the veteran running back who was cut by the Dolphins this week, has scheduled a visit with the Eagles, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles acquired Howard last year in a trade with the Bears, and he ran for 525 yards and six touchdowns in Philadelphia last season.

If Howard were to sign with the Eagles he’d be joining a backfield that includes Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.

UPDATE 4:13 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Eagles plan to sign Howard to their practice squad once he clears the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Jordan Howard to visit Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Latest Stories