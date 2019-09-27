Jordan Howard’s three TDs, Nigel Bradham interception seal 34-27 win for Eagles over Packers

Jordan Howard scored three touchdowns – two rushing, one receiving – and Nigel Bradham intercepted Aaron Rodgers on a deflected pass in the end zone inside the final minute as the Philadelphia Eagles held on for a 34-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Howard’s third score, a 2-yard run with 14:13 remaining, served as the winning score the Eagles as a banged up Philadelphia defense came up big when needed. The Eagles were down to just two healthy cornerbacks by the end of the night as Sidney Jones left with a hamstring injury and Avonte Maddox had to leave the field on a stretcher after taking a scary shot to the head from teammate Andrew Sendejo in the closing moments.

The Packers had two drives to get the tying score from inside the Eagles 5-yard line and came up empty both times.

A defensive pass interference call against Maddox gave the Packers a first-and-goal at the Eagles’ 1-yard line with nine minutes left to play. However, Davante Adams was sidelined due to a toe injury and his absence was critical. The Packers attempted four straight passes from the Eagles’ door step and were unsuccessful on all four to give possession back to Philadelphia and remain a touchdown behind on the scoreboard.

The Eagles managed to move the ball 50 yards out of danger with the assistance of a facemask penalty against Dean Lowry before giving the ball back to Green Bay with 5:02 left to play. A pass interference call on Johnathan Cyprien gave the Packers a final red zone opportunity inside the final two minutes. After an Aaron Jones run moved the Packers to the Philadelphia 3-yard line, Rodgers throw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling was deflected into the air and picked off by Bradham to seal the win for the Eagles.

The Packers out-gained the Eagles by a 491-336 margin, but Philadelphia made the most of their opportunities.

Howard finished with 87 yards rushing and 28 yards receiving in racking up his three scores for the Eagles. Carson Wentz completed just 16 of 27 passes for 160 yards, but three of those completions were in the end zone to Howard, Alshon Jeffery and Dallas Goedert.

The Packers jumped out to a 10-0 lead behind a 3-yard Jones touchdown and 30-yard Mason Crosby field goal. Crosby would add a second field goal from 31 yards out after Jeffery’s touchdown to keep a 13-7 lead until the latter stages of the first half.

Goedert’s touchdown with 2:45 left in the half gave Philadelphia the lead and a Rodgers fumble on a sack-fumble by Derek Barnett led to Howard’s first score as the Eagles took a 21-13 lead into half.

Rodgers would connect with Geronimo Allison and Jimmy Graham for touchdowns in the second half but they were unable to get the final touchdown they needed to send the game to overtime. Rodgers completed 34 of 53 passes for 422 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Adams had a career-high 180 yards on 10 receptions for the Packers in the loss.