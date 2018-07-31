Jordan Howard says he's not playing in Hall of Fame Game

The Chicago Bears will face the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 Hall of Fame Game Thursday night, a matchup that allows Bears coaches an extra week of game film to evaluate players trying to crack the final 53-man roster.

And while the game offers those deep-roster guys an additional chance to impress coaches, it also increases the risk of injury to key starters, most of which won't be suiting up.

One player who definitely won't be playing is running back Jordan Howard, who told NFL Network on Tuesday that he'll be sitting out. He suggested quarterback Mitch Trubisky will be in street clothes, too.

Howard said the extra week of training camp has benefited the offense as it learns a completely new system, one that he described as "more exciting than last year" and that will "put up a lot of points."

In order to do that, the Bears have to be healthy. Sitting the veterans on Thursday is a good start.