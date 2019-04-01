Jordan Howard “relieved” by trade to Eagles

Running back Jordan Howard met the media on Monday for the first time since being traded to the Eagles last week and he said he is happy that he won’t have to face a Philly defense that’s given him a tough time any more.

That wasn’t the only relief that Howard felt about the trade. There’d been speculation for some time that Howard would be traded, which led to a lot of questions from people he knew about what would happen this offseason.

Howard said he was “definitely relieved” to get the news that the trade had finally been completed and that he’d known from his agent for some time that the Eagles were interested in acquiring him.

“I pretty much knew they were going to be my landing spot, just didn’t know when. I was pretty excited,” Howard said.

Thanks to the heads up from his agent, Howard said that he’d kept tabs on whether anyone was wearing No. 24 in Philly and was happy that he’ll be able to keep wearing the same number with his new team.