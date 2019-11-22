Jordan Howard, Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery listed as questionable

Eagles running back Jordan Howard had not been cleared for contact when head coach Doug Pederson spoke to reporters on Friday morning, but the team isn’t giving up hope that his shoulder injury improves before they face the Seahawks on Sunday.

Howard was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. Howard, who sat out last week, was a limited participant at practice all week.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was also limited all week and joins Howard in the questionable group. He missed last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots with an ankle injury.

Jeffery’s fellow wideout Nelson Agholor didn’t practice all week because of a knee injury. He is listed as questionable despite that lack of on-field time this week.

Right tackle Lane Johnson was ruled out due to the concussion he suffered last week. Rookie Andre Dillard will start in his place.