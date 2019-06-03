Jordan Howard excited about new role in Eagles passing offense originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bears never explicitly said running back Jordan Howard was a poor fit in Matt Nagy's offense, but that's the assumed reason behind Ryan Pace trading his former fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.

Howard is making himself at home in Doug Pedersen's offense, and he likes his fit in their system - generally the same offense Nagy runs.

Jordan Howard says the way the #Eagles are using him in the passing game is exciting. Says the Bears viewed him as one dimensional and the Eagles don't. — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 3, 2019

He took a subtle shot at his former team as he looks to prove himself more as a receiver.

Early in his Bears career, he struggled with dropped passes out of the backfield, but he didn't let a single Mitchell Trubisky throw go through his hands in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.

Pace drafted Howard's long-term replacement in the 2019 NFL Draft and added the veteran Mike Davis in free agency, both known as better receivers than the perception of Howard in Chicago.

Ultimately, his production this season will speak for itself. If he can make an impact in the passing game, he could make the Bears look worse for trading him away, but if he continues a more one-dimensional role, he could justify Nagy and Pace's decision.