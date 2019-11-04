Jordan Howard did “a little more talking” than usual in win over Bears

The Bears felt comfortable moving on from running back Jordan Howard in the offseason and dealt him to the Eagles in exchange for a 2020 draft pick that will fall in either the fifth or sixth round.

Howard got his chance to show the Bears what they gave up on Sunday. He rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles got a 22-14 win that extended Chicago’s losing streak to four games.

After the game, Howard said he doesn’t need “validation” from anyone but admitted to being more “amped” for this game.

“I just did a little more talking than I usually do,” Howard said, via a transcript provided by the team. “There was a little back-and-forth with the guys. Everything else was normal. It was definitely a little strange, because I didn’t really go against them that much in practice. They never really tackled me.”

The Eagles have had two straight good games on the ground and the two wins send them into the bye week with a 5-4 record. They’ll return to face the Patriots in Week 11 and Howard will have to find other reasons to get fired up for that contest.