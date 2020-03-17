Jordan Howard close to deal with Dolphins

The Dolphins have been very active this week, and another recognizable name may be going to Miami soon.

Free agent running back Jordan Howard is closing in on a deal with the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old Howard was a fifth-round pick of the Bears in 2016 and had an excellent rookie year, topping 1,000 yards and making the Pro Bowl. But he wasn’t quite as effective the next two years, and the Bears traded him to the Eagles for a 2020 sixth-round pick. He ran for 525 yards in his season in Philadelphia.

Miami has been as aggressive as any team in free agency, showing that after beginning the rebuilding effort last year, they’re eager to take a big step forward this year.

