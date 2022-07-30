Jordan Howard among players Steelers work out

The Steelers worked out four players, including running back Jordan Howard. Running back Josh Adams, offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau were the others.

Howard has remained a free agent since March.

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of the Bears in 2016. After Howard had back-to-back, 1,000-yard seasons followed by a 935-yard season, Chicago traded him to the Eagles for a sixth-round selection in 2019.

Howard played out his rookie contract with the Eagles, rushing for 525 yards and six touchdowns, before signing a two-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins in free agency.

Miami waived Howard during the 2020 season, and he signed with the Eagles’ practice squad.

In 2021, Howard appeared in seven games and rushed for 406 yards and touchdowns on 86 carries for the Eagles.

