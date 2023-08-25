Jordan Horston drills the trey

What better way to conclude 'Convictions Week' on the pod then brining the Betting Bros on to provide the best bets for the 2023 NFL season. While Matt Harmon does his best to reign in Scott Pianowksi and Frank Schwab, the two quickly takeover the episode with their sports bar banter.
Anthony Richardson is going to be a lot of fun to watch.
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?
Sometimes, s*** happens. And in Lance's case, it's prevented him from getting many passing attempts and playing much meaningful football for over half a decade now.
Addison's original reckless driving charge would be dropped in this plea agreement.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
Matt Harmon ranks the top-10 quarterback and receiver duos in the NFL for this upcoming fantasy football season.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
She's revealed her All-Breakout and All-Bust teams. Now, Kate Magdziuk turns her attention to whom she believes will be the top rookies of 2023.
"I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever," Vanessa Bryant said in the announcement.
We have nine running backs who offer varying degrees of upside this season. Find out who you should target in your fantasy drafts.
Team USA is the favorite, but its path won’t be easy in a tournament field with plenty of stars.
After sharing his picks for sleepers from every NFL team, fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don turns his attention to players we should consider fading in 2023.
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin highlights some key understudy RBs for the 2023 season.
The game could be the Longhorns' last in the Big 12.
As much as we want to fast-forward to September, let’s dive into some key spots this weekend.