Jordan Hill resigns as Trinity Football head coach

(WHTM) – Jordan Hill is resigning as head football coach of Trinity High School.

Hill was named head coach going into the 2021 season after working as an assistant coach with Cumberland Valley. He also served as Director of Advancement for Trinity Athletics.

Coaching alongside former Penn State teammate and former NFL linebacker Mike Mauti, Hill led the #2 Shamrocks to the District 3 Class 2A Championship game last season where they lost to #4 Camp Hill 20-13.

Hill was an all-state player his senior season with Steel-High and helped the Rollers to the Class A State Championship that season. He went on to play for Penn State from 2009-12 and was first-team All-Big Ten in 2012.

Seattle drafted Hill in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 87th overall pick. Hill and the Seahawks won a Super Bowl in his first season.

Seattle released Hill in 2016. He then played for Washington, Jacksonville and Detroit before retiring after the 2017 season.

He recorded 50 tackles and seven sacks in his NFL career.

Trinity is scheduled to open their 2024 season at Allentown Central Catholic on August 23.

