Jordan Hicks is the NFC defensive player of the week

The Cardinals came off their bye to beat the Bears in Week 13 and linebacker Jordan Hicks was a significant reason why.

The veteran linebacker had 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks in the contest. Now he’s been named NFC defensive player of the week for his performance.

Despite requesting a trade during the offseason, Hicks is now having arguably the best year of his career in 2021. He’s recorded 5.0 sacks, racked up 95 total tackles with six for loss. He’s also broken up four passes, recovered a pair of fumbles, and forced another.

This is the first time Hicks has been named player of the week in his career.

The Cardinals have another big division matchup with the Rams upcoming to finish off the Week 14 slate on Monday. If Hicks has another big game, Arizona could be a step closer to clinching the NFC West.

