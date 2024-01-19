Jordan Henderson sees Ajax move as ‘perfect opportunity’ after Saudi Arabia exit
Jordan Henderson has described his move to Ajax as the “perfect opportunity” after cutting short his spell in Saudi Arabia.
Henderson, 33, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Eredivisie club after failing to settle at Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, who he joined six months ago.
“(Ajax) is one of the biggest clubs in the world, the biggest club in Holland and I felt as though it’s a great opportunity for me personally to come to a huge club, to try and help this club go forward and be as successful as possible.”
Morning, Amsterdam ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Zfx8yUZT43
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) January 19, 2024
Henderson denied that there was a financial element to his decision to move to a Dutch club rather than return to England, and said he wanted to help Ajax – struggling by their standards in fifth place – return to the top.
“Don’t believe what you read in the press,” he said. “It had nothing to do with anything but football. I felt it was the perfect opportunity to come to such a huge club and showcase what I’ve tried to do my whole life – to dedicate myself to football.
“The welcome here has been incredible and I’m overwhelmed to be given the opportunity at a great football club and to repay the faith shown in me.
“Over the next two-and-a-half years I will give everything to get the club back on track and to be as successful as possible.”