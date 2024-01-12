Jordan Henderson: Ajax make major push to end midfielder's Saudi Arabia nightmare

Ajax are making a major push to sign Jordan Henderson on loan to cut short the midfielder's Saudi Araba stint and save his Euro 2024 hopes.

The 33-year-old is desperate to return to European football, ideally the Premier League, after being disillusioned with life in the Gulf state.

Showdown talks with current club Al-Ettifaq are set for Sunday, when the former Liverpool captain is expected to tell manager Steven Gerrard and director of football development Mark Allen of his desire to leave after struggling to settle in the Middle East.

Henderson has not tasted victory in a Saudi Pro League match in over two months and does not play again until mid-February. He believes failing to leave in January could cost him his England place at the Euros this summer.Ajax believe Henderson would be a fine addition for the remainder of the season, with Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen also monitoring the situation.

Jordan Henderson is desperate to leave Saudi after just five months (REUTERS)

Saudi-backed Newcastle have also been linked with interest, but Premier League clubs are understood to be cautious over the situation.

Gerrard and Allen will hold initial talks but the ultimate decision on whether the state-funded club lets Henderson go lies with the Ministry of Sport, with Saudi Pro League chief and former Chelsea director Michael Emenalo a key advisor.

Al-Ettifaq are not among the richest clubs in Saudi Arabia and will want to recoup as much as possible of the £12million paid to Liverpool five months ago, so have Henderson’s £350,000-a-week wages to be covered by any loan move. Liverpool are due a significant sell-on percentage in any January sale.

To secure a permanent exit, Henderson would need to take a sizeable pay cut and also risks paying tax on earnings accrued, which could total £3million should he return to England this month.

He will be liable to pay a tax bill on wages if he returns to England before 2025. Under current tax laws, those leaving the UK to work abroad must remain out of the country for a full tax year or pay 45 per cent on their earnings if they return before.