Jordan-Hare Stadium is sold out ahead of Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Texas A&M is just a couple of days away from their Week 11 road matchup vs. the Auburn Tigers, as both programs sport identical records at 3-6, and 1-5 in the SEC, as numerous controversies, season-ending injuries, and general incompetence on the field has greatly hindered both their seasons from the start.

As the Aggies will travel to the always ultra-intimidating Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, it was announced on Wednesday that the game is indeed sold out for the slated 6:30 PM CT. Kickoff, which will be aired on the SEC Network on Saturday night. As both teams enter the game riding 5-game losing streaks, the longest for Texas A&M since the 1980 season, momentum will be handed to the Auburn Tigers from the onset if the fans have their way early on.

Jordan-Hare is 𝖉𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖘 at night 😈 pic.twitter.com/RPJ7LFdNPb — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 9, 2022

For the Aggies, freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is on track to make his second career start this season after missing last weekend’s game due to flu-based complications. With the offense finally finding some sort of consistency and explosiveness with Weigman at the helm, here’s to hoping that he can handle the raucous environment for four quarters. Gig ’em, and BTHO Auburn.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.

List

5 things to know ahead of Texas A&M vs. Auburn

List

Get to know the opponent: The Auburn Tigers

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire