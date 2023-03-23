Jordan-Hare Stadium to provide one of 2023’s most electric environments

Auburn football’s 2023 slate will be one of the toughest in the SEC.

Auburn will have a challenging road slate by visiting Texas A&M, LSU, and Arkansas, but will have the luxury of hosting Georgia and Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

There is no shortage of exciting games on Auburn’s docket, but there is one game in particular that Brad Crawford of 247Sports has his eye on.

In a list titled Projecting college football’s 11 most intimidating 2023 environments, Crawford lists 11 games that will provide a great environment. Auburn’s final regular season game made the list at No. 5.

Crawford expects Jordan-Hare Stadium to be rocking when Alabama visits in late November.

On the decibels scale, few places are louder than Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium when the Tigers are a national power. Part of the reason Auburn hired former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze to lead the program is due to his personal success against Nick Saban’s Alabama and he gets another crack at the greatest coach of all time in 2023. If the Tigers still have a heartbeat when this one’s played, The Plains will be extremely loud and boisterous when the Crimson Tide come to town.

The Iron Bowl rivalry has seen some wild games in recent memory, with most of the best games in the series being played at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama squeaked by Auburn, 24-22 in 2021, the last time that the game was played on the Plains. Before that, Auburn won exciting games in 2017 and 2019 over the Crimson Tide at their home stadium.

Auburn hosts Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide has won three in a row in the series.

