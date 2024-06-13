Jordan-Hare Stadium no longer a part of AHSAA Super 7 rotation

For over a decade, it has become a right of passage for the final two teams in each of the AHSAA’s seven classifications to play its state championship game in either Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, Alabama‘s Bryant-Denny Stadium, or UAB’s Protective Stadium.

As the times are changing, so are the venues for the AHSAA’s annual “Super 7” event.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that Auburn and Tuscaloosa would be removed from its three-city rotation effective immediately due to the expansion of the College Football Playoff. The CFP, which expands from four to 12 teams beginning this season, will utilize home sites for first-round matchups. To avoid scheduling conflicts with the CFP and the Super 7, the AHSAA has elected to move on from its commitment to both cities.

Outgoing AHSAA executive director Alvin Briggs thanked both Auburn and Tuscaloosa for being hosts of the event in a press release.

“The experiences and memories provided for our member schools, the teams, their students, and communities have been immeasurable,” Briggs said. “We understand, however, the conflicts that will be unavoidable in the future based on the expanded CFA playoff structure and format.”

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders also shared gratitude for his city to be able to host the event, and is thankful for the opportunity to open the city for so many Alabama residents.

“Hosting the Super 7 has been a tremendous honor for the City of Auburn,” Anders said. “The Super 7 serves as a pinnacle moment in the lives of many young students in Alabama. Our city has treated this hosting responsibility with the same level of professionalism that regular visitors to any local athletic event, conference, performance, or family gathering have come to expect. Our community has similarly served the teams, families, and other Super 7 visitors with a personal investment of time and effort that characterizes the Auburn Spirit.”

Auburn has hosted the Super 7 on a rotational basis since 2009. Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham will host this year’s state championships while the AHSAA examines future sites for the event beginning in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire