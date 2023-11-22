Is Jordan-Hare Stadium cursed? Revisiting Iron Bowl games between Alabama, Auburn

Auburn may be coming off a 31-10 loss to Group of Five foe New Mexico State, but Alabama fans aren't likely to rest when the Crimson Tide visit the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium until the clocks hit zero during Rivalry Week.

Auburn always seems to bring its Iron Bowl A-game against Alabama football at home: In fact, the Tigers' last three wins against the Crimson Tide are at their home stadium: in 2013, 2017 and 2019.

REQUIRED READING: Kool-Aid McKinstry, the Iron Bowl and his unique connection to infamous Kick Six

The Iron Bowl, one of college football’s most iconic rivalries, frequently brings out the best in both opponents, regardless of previous success. In 2023, No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC) enters the game as a clear favorite. But the Tigers stand in the way yet again as Nick Saban and Co. seek to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive before facing No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) in the SEC championship game on Dec. 2.

"If we're going to have success there, we're going to have to execute,” Saban said on Tuesday. People talk about all the crazy stuff that happens in this game, but since I've been here, the team that should have won the game, won the game based on who played the best."

Are Iron Bowl games at Jordan-Hare Stadium cursed? Here’s a look back at the some of the finishes between Auburn and Alabama in recent memory:

REQUIRED READING: 'I couldn't wait to call Gus': Where Auburn's Hugh Freeze, Bruce Pearl were for Kick Six

Alabama Iron Bowl record at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Alabama is 6-10 in Iron Bowl games held at Jordan-Hare Stadium, a result of the teams historically holding their rivalry in the relatively neutral confines of Birmingham's Legion Field.

The Tigers began hosting their Iron Bowl home games in Jordan-Hare Stadium in 1989 (Alabama wouldn't host in Bryant-Denny Stadium until 2000). Ever since, except the 1991 game, the Tigers have played every odd-year Iron Bowl in Auburn.

The first meeting between the Crimson Tide and Tigers in Auburn saw Pat Dye's No. 11 team upend No. 2, undefeated Alabama 30-20. The Crimson Tide would go on to lose its first four games in Jordan-Hare Stadium before finally upending the Tigers on the road with a 28-17 victory in 1999 and 31-7 win in 2001.

The Crimson Tide lost its next three Iron Bowls at Jordan-Hare, part of a six-year losing streak to the Tigers. That includes Saban's first year with the program in 2007, which saw Tommy Tuberville's Tigers score a 17-10 victory.

Here's a year-by-year look at Iron Bowls held at Jordan-Hare Stadium:

1989: No. 11 Auburn 30, No. 2 Alabama 20

1993: No. 6 Auburn 22, No. 11 Alabama 14

1995: No. 20 Auburn 31, No. 19 Alabama 27

1997: No. 13 Auburn 18, Alabama 17

1999: No. 8 Alabama 28, Auburn 17

2001: Alabama 31, No. 18 Auburn 7

2003: Auburn 28, Alabama 23

2005: No. 12 Auburn 28 , No. 8 Alabama 18

2007: No, 25 Auburn 17, Alabama 10

2009: No. 3 Alabama 26, Auburn 21

2011: No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 24 Auburn 14

2013: No. 5 Auburn 34, No. 1 Alabama 28

2015: No. 2 Alabama 29, Auburn 13

2017: No. 6 Auburn 26, No. 1 Alabama 14

2019: No. 16 Auburn 48, No. 5 Alabama 45

2021: No. 2 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT)

When was the last time Auburn defeated Alabama in Iron Bowl?

Auburn’s last win over Alabama came in 2019, when the 16th-ranked Tigers, led by quarterback Bo Nix (now a Heisman Trophy candidate at Oregon), beat the Crimson Tide 48-45. Auburn led a game-winning drive that ended in an 11-yard touchdown run by Shaun Shivers to take a 48-45 lead midway through the fourth quarter, which stood through the finish.

No. 5 Alabama's loss forced it out of the College Football Playoff for the first time since its inception in 2014, even with the Crimson Tide boasting several future NFL Draft picks on its roster, including quarterback Mac Jones (who filled in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa). Other notable draft picks include receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, as well as running back Najee Harris.

Alabama outgained Auburn 515-354 yards, but Jones threw two pick-sixes — one in the second quarter by Smoke Monday and a 100-yard return by Zakoby McClain in the third quarter. It also missed a potential game-tying 30-yard field goal from Joseph Bulovas with two minutes left.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football bowl projections: Where experts predict Crimson Tide before Iron Bowl

Nick Saban record at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Despite his incredible track record at Alabama — including six national championships, myriad SEC titles and more — Saban has had some of his toughest games vs. Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium: Since taking over for Alabama in 2007, he is 4-4 on the road vs. the Tigers, compared to 7-1 in Tuscaloosa.

Notable Iron Bowls at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Alabama completes 10-point comeback in 2021 Iron Bowl

In 2021, Auburn entered the Iron Bowl with an unassuming 6-5 record (the same as in 2023). However, the Tigers’ defense stood strong against Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, holding the Crimson Tide to zero points until late in the fourth quarter.

But Alabama scored 10 points in the final period, including a game-tying, 97-yard touchdown drive ending in a 28-yard throw from Young to Ja’Corey Brooks with 24 seconds remaining.

The Crimson Tide eventually came out victorious in four overtimes to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, beating No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game and Cincinnati in the CFP semifinal before eventually falling in a rematch to the Bulldogs in the national championship.

Despite garnering only 159 yards of offense, Auburn was able to stay close with No. 2 Alabama in the final week of the regular season. Nix, in his last season with the Tigers, also didn’t play in the game, as he was nursing an ankle injury.

REQUIRED READING: For Alabama football to avoid stumble in Iron Bowl, it's up to this group

No. 6 Auburn defeats No. 1 Alabama 26-14 in 2017 Iron Bowl

The No. 6 Tigers handed then-No. 1 Alabama its first loss of the season in 2017, though the Crimson Tide went on to win the national championship that season.

In a game for a spot in the SEC Championship, Auburn and quarterback Jarrett Stidham defeated Alabama and sophomore signal caller Jalen Hurts 26-14. The Tigers held the Crimson Tide scoreless in the first and fourth quarters, and running back Kerryon Johnson also scored a jump-throw touchdown in the third quarter, channeling his inner Tim Tebow.

Alabama also made a pair of key mistakes in the game, as Hale Hentges nearly caught a tipped ball for a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter (though review reversed the play). Then, the Crimson Tide botched the snap on an ensuing field goal attempt.

The win was the Tigers’ largest margin of victory in the Iron Bowl since 1969, when they won 49-26.

No. 5 Auburn defeats No. 1 Alabama 34-28 in 2013 “Kick Six”

One of the most iconic college football moments in recent history — except for Alabama fans — came in the 2013 Iron Bowl.

Auburn held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, but the Crimson Tide rallied with 21 unanswered points before the Tigers responded late in the second quarter to make the score 21-14 at halftime. After trading touchdowns late in the second half, the Tigers manufactured a seven-play, 65-yard drive capped off by Nick Marshall's passing touchdown with only 32 seconds left to tie the game at 28.

The Crimson Tide attempted a 57-yard field goal as time expired, but the ball fell short of the goalposts and was caught by cornerback Chris Davis, who returned the ball more than 100 yards for a game-winning touchdown, birthing the “Kick Six” moniker that will live forever in college football lore.

The game appeared to end before Alabama’s field-goal miss, however, after a review by Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, officials added one second to the clock, which led to Davis’ touchdown.

Auburn went on to win the SEC championship over Missouri that season, before falling to Florida State in the final BCS national championship game.

No. 3 Alabama holds off Auburn with “The Drive” in 2009

Saban's first win at Jordan-Hare Stadium didn't come easy, even with his No. 3-ranked Tide entering as a heavy favorite over an unranked 7-4 Auburn team. The Tigers' Terrell Zachery scored on Auburn's fourth play from scrimage on a 67-yard reverse to give Auburn a lead. The Tigers then successfully completed an onside kick before driving 58 yards in 12 plays to take a 14-0 lead over Alabama.

The Crimson Tide rebounded for 14 second-quarter points to tie the game at halftime, but quickly gave up a 72-yard touchdown completion between quarterback Chris Todd and Darvin Adams, which gave Auburn a 21-14 lead early in the third. The Crimson Tide turned the ball over on downs on its next drive before forcing an Auburn punt and kicking field goals on their ensuing two possessions to make the score 21-20.

After trading punts in the fourth quarter, Alabama took over at its own 21-yard line, trailing by one, with 8:27 to go. Former quarterback Greg McElroy then led "The Drive": a 15-play, 79-yard touchdown drive that ate 7:03 of game clock and in which he completed seven straight passes after missing his first. That includes the ultimate go-ahead touchdown: a 4-yard touchdown reception to third-string running back Roy Upchurch.

Alabama's 2-point conversion failed, meaning Auburn could win with a touchdown. The Tigers took over at their own 25 with 1:14 to play, moving the ball all the way to the Alabama 37. Todd's final pass to the end zone was batted down by linebacker Rolando McClain, and Alabama survived to beat Florida in the SEC championship game before downing Texas in the BCS title game: Saban's first championship with the Crimson Tide.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jordan-Hare Stadium curse: Iron Bowl games between Alabama, Auburn