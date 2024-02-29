Jordan Goodwin sets up the nice finish

Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The $325 million man got some ugly swings in his first outing in Dodger Blue.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman catch up on a handful of baseball transactions they missed in February including Clayton Kershaw, Jorge Soler, Brandon Crawford and, of course, an update on the bad uniforms.
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
After an 11-plus-year hiatus, Anthony Kim will play the entire LIV Golf schedule this season.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
After taking a chainsaw to fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, Dalton Del Don takes his keen eye to the hitters.
The longtime team principal was accused publicly of unspecified inappropriate behavior by a female employee.
After an up-and-down rookie season, Pfaadt was a crucial part of Arizona’s World Series run and will be key to unlocking the rotation's potential in 2024.
"We’re trending in the right direction," the $700 million man said afterward.
There is always a player, often a QB, who inspires not just debate, but at times passionate support and/or vitriol. He serves as the cornerstone for the two or three months of “draft debate.”
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.
Ohtani finished his day with a home run, two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats.
Justin Madubuike's 13 sacks tied the franchise record for most sacks by at DT.
The Titans are ready to move forward with Tyjae Spears as their top running back.
Russell Wilson could be obtained for a discount if the Broncos move on. If so, where might he land?
North Carolina needed all of Davis' points as Miami mounted a late rally that threatened to spoil his historic night.
Chris Paul hasn’t played since he fractured his hand on Jan. 5.
The Clippers have unveiled a fresh new logo and uniforms that will debut at the start of the 2024-25 season.
There's no doubt as to who is the No. 1-ranked player in fantasy baseball this season. But who could knock him off that spot? Fred Zinkie reveals his candidates.