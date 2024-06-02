Jordan goes 5 for 5 to help Mississippi State eliminate St. John's 13-5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Dakota Jordan batted 5 for 5, scored three times and drove in four runs and Mississippi State advanced to the championship of the Charlottesville Regional by beating St. John's 13-5 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs advance to play Virginia in the regional finals.

Jordan entered the regional weekend just 1-for-22 batting. He started Friday night's game — also against St. John's — going 0 for 4. But since delivering a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th for a 5-2 win, the first-round, major league draft prospect has gone 8 for 11.

Mississippi State built leads of 4-0 after three innings, 6-2 after four before the Red Storm got within a pair after scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Bulldogs got the runs back in their half of the sixth when David Mershon hit a two-run home run down the left field line and St. John's never got closer.

Mershom, Armani Larry and Bryce Chance each went 3 for 5 for the Bulldogs (40-22).

Paul Orbon went 3 for 4 for St. John's (38-18-1) with a double and a run driven in.

