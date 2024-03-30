Jordan Gainey on Tennessee basketball reaching Elite Eight with win vs Creighton
Tennessee basketball is playing for the first Final Four in program history against Purdue on Sunday in the Elite Eight.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Zach Edey feasted and had plenty of help from a lethal Purdue halfcourt offense.
The Huskies will defend their national championship as the No. 1 overall seed.
Aziaha James scored all but four of her 29 points in the second half to lift NC State to its second Elite Eight appearance in the last three seasons on Friday night.
When a 22-point lead nearly vanished in the closing minutes against Indiana, it took a team effort to gut out the victory. This is how the Gamecocks play ball.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Alabama will now take on Clemson in the Elite Eight on Saturday night after a dominant outing from Grant Nelson.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.
It’s rather common to hear women’s basketball players grew up without watching the game they aspired to play at the highest level. But that's changing, and the extra exposure should have a huge impact on the next generation.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
It wasn't efficient. But Dejounte Murray got the job done in another big scoring effort for the Hawks.
The Rangers will receive their World Series rings on Saturday.
The organization had the best of intentions, but the constantly changing landscape left it in no man's land.
Albert took over Rapinoe's No. 15 jersey number this year.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.