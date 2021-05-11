Jordan’s Furniture Will Give Away Free Furniture If the Red Sox Pitch a No Hitter This Season

Good news: The Red Sox might just be able to score you some free furniture this baseball season! Jordan's Furniture is bringing back its iconic No Hitter promotion, which offers customers the chance to earn free furniture under one condition: the Red Sox pitching a no-hitter between August 3 and October 3, 2021.

To participate in this deal, all you have to do is go shopping at Jordan's before May 23. All purchases made in-store ( the retailer has locations in MA, CT, ME, NH, and RI) or on jordans.com between April 14 to May 23, 2021 will be automatically entered. Then, between August 3rd and October 3rd, the fun begins. If the Sox pitch a no-hitter during that two-month period, you will be mailed a rebate check for everything that you bought during the qualifying dates in April and May. Talk about a major steal!

Want to score amazing deals on home decor? Stick with us—we’ll give you all of our secrets.

The retailer notes on its FAQ page that there is no limit on how many items or purchases made as long as they are completed before May 23, 2021. Also, rebate checks will include furniture protection charges, but will not include state sales taxes, design fees, delivery and set-up fees, finance charges, and other separately stated fees.

The Major League Baseball defines a no-hitter as a game in which a pitcher (or pitchers) allows no hits during the entire course of a game, which consists of at least nine innings. Ready to test your luck? Or just looking to buy some new pieces? You can learn more about the No Hitter promotion here—and start shopping here.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.



You Might Also Like