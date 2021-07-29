Jordan Fuller gets first crack at being Rams’ defensive signal caller

Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read
In this article:
On every NFL defense, there’s one player who wears a helmet with a headset in it, allowing him to relay the calls from the sideline to the guys on the field. Typically, that responsibility is given to the middle linebacker – because, well, he’s in the middle of the defense.

But in the last two years, the Rams have given the green dot to safeties; first, Eric Weddle in 2019 and then John Johnson last season. Neither player is on the team anymore, of course, but the line of safeties wearing the headset could extend to 2021.

On the first day of practice Wednesday, it was second-year safety Jordan Fuller wearing the green dot on his helmet, a huge responsibility for the 2020 sixth-round pick. Sean McVay clarified after practice that the Rams are experimenting with different players being the signal caller, but Fuller getting the first crack is certainly notable.

“It’s an experimental thing right now. There’s a couple guys that are candidates for that. You do know that Jordan is more than likely, if he continues to just get better and do what he has done since he has gotten here, he’s probably going to be a guy that’s going to be on the field all three downs,” McVay said. “That’s something that John Johnson did a great job, even going back a couple years, Eric Weddle did a great job having the green dot. So, we’ve had some experience with that safety position, but you always want to really get a good gauge, but also just his big-picture understanding and his versatility. He’s one of those guys in addition to some of those linebackers.”

McVay touched on an important factor when it comes to being the signal caller. Given the importance of that role, the player who wears the green dot almost never comes off the field. Fuller was already expected to be a starter again this season, but if he becomes the leader on defense, he’s going to play all three downs on every drive.

Aaron Donald has certainly noticed the growth of Fuller and his rise to more of a leadership role, saying he’s the one getting players huddled up before the snap and aligning them.

“Well, it’s more of a leadership role for him this year. He’s the guy that’s getting us huddled up and giving us the plays now,” Donald said after practice. “The year he had last year, he’s going to build off that and now growing into a leadership role, he got a lot more pressure, a little bit more on the shoulders, but I think he can handle it. We trust what he can do, his abilities and his leadership. Expecting big things from him.”

Losing Johnson in free agency hurts, but having a young leader and playmaker like Fuller will ease the pain of seeing the talented safety depart for the Browns. The Rams are in good hands with Fuller taking charge on defense.

