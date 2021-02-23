Jordan Fuller excited for Matthew Stafford, calls Jared Goff ‘a great teammate’

Jordan Fuller quickly became a household name among Rams fans as a rookie in 2020 despite being a sixth-round pick. He was an immediate starter next to John Johnson and if not for injury, he likely would’ve played just about every snap in Year 1.

Going up against the Rams offense every day in practice certainly helped him accelerate his development, but last year will be his only experience practicing against Jared Goff. The Rams agreed to trade Goff and three draft picks to the Lions for Matthew Stafford, which caught Fuller – and everyone else – by surprise.

Fuller shared his reaction to the trade on Good Morning Football, saying he’s excited about Stafford coming aboard while also recognizing the teammate that Goff was.

.@RamsNFL S Jordan Fuller on @gmfb @nflnetwork on Stafford-Goff trade: "I was surprised like everyone else. i heard the rumors and stuff like that and didn't know what was true. Jared was a great teammate. I'm really excited to play with him (Stafford)." — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) February 23, 2021

Fuller has yet to play against Stafford, as the Lions weren’t on the Rams’ schedule last season, but he’ll get plenty of experience against the veteran gunslinger in practice this offseason and into the fall.

He should expect to be challenged deep more than he was by Goff because Stafford isn’t afraid to let it rip and take a shot deep when the secondary might be napping.