Jordan Fuller added to practice report with hamstring injury

Rams safety Jordan Fuller wasn’t on the practice report Wednesday. He was on it Thursday.

The Rams added Fuller to the report with a hamstring injury, and he was limited.

Fuller has made one start and has played 45 percent of the defensive snaps and 31 percent of the special teams snaps. He has 10 tackles in two games.

The Rams made only one other change to Thursday’s report: Defensive back David Long Jr. (groin) went from limited Wednesday to a non-participant Thursday.

Receiver Van Jefferson (knee), center Brian Allen (knee) and rookie cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) remained out of practice.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald returned to practice after taking a veteran’s rest day Wednesday.

