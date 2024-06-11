Jordan Ford hosts inaugural youth basketball camp, reflects on first season with hometown Sacramento Kings

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – With his first professional season behind him, Folsom native Jordan Ford sits down with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham to reflect on his experience as a two-way player with his hometown Sacramento Kings and the experience he gained between the NBA and G League Stockton.

The 26-year-old former Folsom Bulldog star revealed that he will be playing for the Kings in next month’s NBA Summer League, which will begin with the three-day California Classic July 6 at Golden 1 Center.

Ford was hosting his first ever youth basketball camp in Rocklin on Monday morning. His three-day event welcomes boys and girls from kindergarten through 12th grade, who are looking to possibly follow in his footsteps and improve their own skills along their basketball journey.

