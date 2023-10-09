Jordan Faison makes the most of his debut for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Jordan Faison’s wildly successful debut for Notre Dame football has resulted in a status update.

Previously considered a football walk-on and scholarship lacrosse midfielder for the reigning national champions, the freshman slot receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will count against football’s 85-man scholarship limit moving forward.

“Coach (Kevin) Corrigan doesn’t have to worry about that,” Irish football coach Marcus Freeman said of his lacrosse counterpart.

In a span of three plays during Saturday’s second quarter of a 33-20 loss at Louisville, Faison made receptions of 12 and 36 yards. The first, on a curl, converted a third-and-8 at midfield, while the latter grab came on a corner route that saw the 5-foot-10, 182-pound Faison burn Cardinals cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, Jr., a fellow South Floridian from Miami powerhouse Carol City High School.

Iowa was among the football programs that offered Faison a scholarship out of private Pine Crest School, but Notre Dame lured the top-35 lacrosse prospect and three-time All-American with the chance to play his two favorite sports. Nagging hamstring injuries for Jayden Thomas and Jaden Greathouse caused Faison to be promoted from the scout team in recent weeks, and he made the most of his only two targets on Saturday.

“He’s been a talented individual from the moment he stepped on this campus in fall camp and he has shown that he has a lot of ability,” Freeman said. “He’s continued to improve throughout the first 6-7 weeks of the season, and because of some injuries, we moved him. He's gotten better and gained the trust of his coaches.”

Faison was in for 15 offensive snaps against Louisville. Greathouse, his hamstring still healing, got 17 snaps but zero targets.

“We knew going into this game, we were going to play him,” Freeman said of Faison. “I couldn’t tell you he was going to score a touchdown and have another big catch, but we had a lot of faith and trust that he could perform or we wouldn’t have put him in there. To do it in practice is one (thing), but to make (plays) in the game is another thing, and he did it.”

Faison was a Wing-T quarterback and safety at Pine Crest who had 1,800 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior.

Younger brother Dylan Faison, a two-sport sophomore at Pine Crest who also plays receiver and defensive back, is reportedly on Notre Dame’s recruiting radar as well.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football converts walk-on WR Jordan Faison to scholarship