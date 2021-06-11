Can Jordan Elliott take a big step in year two?

The Cleveland Browns made their biggest subtraction from their roster with the release of veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. While Richardson could return still, the Browns need to replace his production in the middle of their defensive line.

Veteran Malik Jackson was brought in during free agency and Andrew Billings returns from opting out during COVID-19. Tommy Togiai was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft and Marvin Wilson was signed quickly after the draft as a priority undrafted free agent.

Both of the rookies were considered “steals” when the Browns acquired them.

A player that is not discussed often in the middle of the defensive line is second-year man Jordan Elliott.

Drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, Elliott came out of Missouri with the idea that he could become a starter within his first three years in the league. He presented a good blend of power and speed along with quality technique.

Concerns related to his motor and ability to impact in the passing game allowed him to slide to the Browns late in the third round.

As a rookie, behind Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi, Elliott played in all 16 games but only racked up 15 combined tackles with Pro Football Focus giving him a 55.3 overall grade.

Elliott had 350 snaps as a rookie, significantly less Richardson and Ogunjobi.

Many players take big jumps after their first year in the league and the Browns are expecting that from Elliott this year, according to defensive line coach Chris Kiffin:

“I don’t want to be that guy to sit here and sound super excited about everybody,” Kiffin, the Browns’ defensive line coach, said in a recent interview on Cleveland Browns Daily, “but I’m just telling you, the guy I’m most excited about is Jordan Elliott. “He’s going into that sophomore year everybody talks about and has made the most improvements from Year 1 to Year 2.”

If Cleveland is going to take their next steps as a team, the defense has to improve. While additions at the edge position can also bump inside, the Browns will need interior defensive lineman to step up in place of Richardson and, to a lesser extent, Ogunjobi.

As a third-round pick with upside, and given the endorsement of his line coach, Elliott could be the guy to give Cleveland just what they need.