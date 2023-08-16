Jordan Diaz's two-run double
Jordan Diaz knocks a two-run double to right-center field, scoring Carlos Pérez and Aledmys Díaz and extending the A's lead to 3-0
Jordan Diaz knocks a two-run double to right-center field, scoring Carlos Pérez and Aledmys Díaz and extending the A's lead to 3-0
This was the mother of all bad bounces.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Will the lobbying efforts of powerful political figures change minds and alter the votes of dissenting ACC members?
Even in semifinal defeat, the Matildas' World Cup run was proof of concept, a vindication of past struggles and an undeniable case for future investment — in Australia and elsewhere.
Marcus Stroman was supposed to come back from the injured list this week after a previous hip issue.
The boxer said the result was "essentially impossible" due to clean tests the same week.
At the 2020 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm unfurled one of the greatest putts in golf history, and almost no one saw it in person.
Acuña is on pace to found the 35-homer, 75-steal club, but another number shows his ascent into the stratosphere of historic hitters.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don kicks off our 2023 positional draft series with the quarterbacks.
Gage sustained the non-contact injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets.
Jennifer Eakins reveals 17 things fantasy managers should know about coming out of the first full week of preseason action.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
Who should be the second running back drafted after Christian McCaffrey? Our analysts debate.
Our position preview series for fantasy football draft season continues with Matt Harmon and the wide receivers.
With Week 1 of exhibition games in the books, fantasy football analyst Dan Titus examines some key ADP changes.
The Pro Bowler will have surgery Wednesday, according to NFL Network.
Get ready for another great season of football analysis, guest appearances and laughs with Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon.
The Tigers have underachieved the last two years, but this year's team could thrive with a new offensive coordinator.
Texas is the favorite to win the Big 12 in its last season in the league.