There were a pair of Georgia defensive tackles drafted in the first round this year and neither one of them wasted any time agreeing to NFL contracts.

The Eagles announced that Jordan Davis signed his rookie contract on Thursday. Davis’ fellow Bulldog Devonte Wyatt, who went to the Packers at No. 28, agreed to terms on Thursday as well.

Philadelphia traded up two spots with the Texans in order to take Davis with the 13th overall pick. They traded the 18th pick for wide receiver A.J. Brown a short time later.

Davis drew rave reviews heading into the draft for his work on the interior for last year’s national champions and finished the year with 32 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. He’ll join Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave at defensive tackle in Philadelphia.

The Eagles also announced that they have signed a pair of sixth-round picks. Linebacker Kyron Johnson and tight end Grant Calcaterra will each sign four-year deals while Davis’ comes with a fifth-year option.

Rookie minicamp opens on Friday, so the trio may be getting company in the signed column soon.

Jordan Davis, two other picks sign with Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk