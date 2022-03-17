Jordan Davis: I have all the tools to be a great football player
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis: I have all the tools to be a great football player. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis: I have all the tools to be a great football player. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The first overall pick in the 2018 draft will apparently be playing for a new team in 2022. As surmised earlier, the Browns are done with Baker Mayfield. Chris Mortensen of ESPN said earlier today that the Browns and Mayfield are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at the quarterback position. That statement [more]
Tom Brady was barely out of retirement when he got to recruiting to improve the Buccaneers' receivers.
The Browns seem to be ready to move on from Baker Mayfield. Presumably, they have an idea regarding where he’ll be traded, if they land Deshaun Watson. Or if they don’t. So which teams may want the first pick in the 2018 draft? The Colts are the first team to comes to mind. It’s unknown [more]
Von Miller had a great run with the Rams that ended with a Super Bowl win. Now he's reportedly joining Buffalo.
NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday, which marks the first day that trades and new contracts can be processed. Keep track of all the latest.
The Los Angeles Rams were just awarded five extra picks in the NFL draft
The Seahawks need a starting quarterback, and Colin Kaepernick is available.
Michigan basketball just received a huge blow for its game against the Rams on Thursday.
JT Daniels visiting SEC East school this weekend, per @DawgNation.
Matt Ioannidis is looking for a new team, and his agent is not happy about it.
The Pittsburgh Steelers made that splash move everyone expected from a team flush with cash.
Randy Gregory and his agent, Peter Schaffer, weren’t going to get into a back and forth with the Cowboys over Gregory’s decision to not sign with Dallas but to instead jump to Denver. But since the Cowboys are complaining to reporters about what transpired, Schaffer has decided to tell Gregory’s story. Schaffer told PFT by [more]
With Lucas Patrick joining the Bears, here's a look at where Chicago's offensive line depth stands.
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said on Wednesday there's a "very good chance" he returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Carl Nassib became the NFL's first openly gay active player last year when he came out in June. Now the defensive end is on the hunt for a new team.
Here is SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano's mock top 10 for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Bill Belichick shipped off Shaq Mason for a paltry return. Why?
A big long shot highlights our picks to make the Sweet 16.
S Henry Black and OLB Chauncey Rivers did not receive tenders as exclusive rights free agents and are now unrestricted.
"You're either on this train or you're not."