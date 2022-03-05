Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis put on a shocking display in the 40-yard dash today at the Scouting Combine.

The 6-foot-6, 341-pound Davis ran the 40 in an official time of 4.78 seconds, a stunning show of speed for a player that size.

That’s the fastest 40-yard dash ever at the Combine for a player that big. The only player even in the same vicinity as Davis in both size and speed is Dontari Poe, who ran a 4.89-second 40 at 346 pounds at the 2012 Combine.

Davis isn’t just a workout warrior; he won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football last year, and also won the Outland Trophy as the best lineman in college football.

Jordan Davis shows incredible speed at 341 pounds originally appeared on Pro Football Talk