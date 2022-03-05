Jordan Davis sets Twitter ablaze with a 4.78 40-yard dash — at 341 pounds

Legendary coach Bill Parcells came up with the “Planet Theory,” in which Parcells posited that there are so few men both large enough and athletic enough to be NFL linemen that they are intrinsically valuable just standing there. During Saturday’s scouting combine drills at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis extended the Planet Theory to its illogical limits when he lined up at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds, and somehow ran an official 4.78-second 40-yard dash, with a 1.68-second 10-yard split.

To put that into perspective, at his scouting combine in 2017, Patrick Mahomes ran a 4.8 40-yard dash. People as large as Davis is should not be able to scoot at this level. People were flipping out at the unofficial 4.82 40-yard dash, and as it turned out, Davis got cheated a bit by the stopwatch.

The thing about Davis is that the speed and quickness shows up on tape.

When Jordan Davis starts to the quarterback, things get complicated for Mr. Center. pic.twitter.com/duFOUDEjik — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 5, 2022

Davis was also looking super-agile in the position drills.

As you’d expect, Draft Twitter had quite a bit to say about it.

98th percentile 40-yard dash for Jordan Davis. Not even factoring in weight. Insane. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 5, 2022

An official 4.78 is a *130.6* Speed Score for Jordan Davis — Dan Pizzuta (@DanPizzuta) March 5, 2022

