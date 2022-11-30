Jordan Davis set to return to practice for Eagles

Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis is set to start working his way back into the lineup.

The Eagles announced that the first-round pick has been designated to return from injured reserve. Davis can begin practicing with the team on Wednesday and could be activated to play against the Titans this weekend.

Davis has missed the last four games with an ankle injury. He started five of the first seven games of the season and has 14 tackles on the year.

The Eagles defensive line looks very different than it did when Davis was placed on injured reserve. Veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh have joined Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Milton Williams to give them enviable depth on the interior.

In addition to the Davis move, the Eagles announced they have released defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Auden Tate, wide receiver Kawaan Baker, and offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad.

