Jordan Davis says he's in better shape and a "more lean" 350 pounds

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis says he's in his best shape heading into the third year of his career.

Asked what kind of shape he's in now compared to the past, Davis used the words "definitely improving" three times before describing himself as a "more lean" 350 pounds.

"One thing I've been focused on is just getting better. I said the same thing last year from my rookie year, I want to get better every year," Davis said. "I'm stepping into a much larger role than I was last year, and I know what's expected of me. In terms of being in my best shape, I'm getting in the best condition of my life."

Davis said he has improved his diet and trying to be more active even on his days off, even if that just means taking walks or hikes. Davis acknowledged that 350 pounds is a lot of weight to carry around, but he says he's wearing his weight better than he has in the past.

"It looks a lot better than last year," Davis said.

Davis started all 17 games last year, but he only played 45 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps as they took him off the field a lot. He said new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio wants him on the field more, and he thinks he's in the shape for it.