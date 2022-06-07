Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis weighed in at 341 pounds at the Scouting Combine, but no one was calling him fat after he ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash. That was an unprecedented display of combined size and speed.

But while Davis may not have needed to lose any weight to move around like a man much smaller than him, he says he has been dropping a few pounds since he began working with the Eagles this offseason.

“I think I look a little bit slimmer,” Davis said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I look in the mirror and I’m like, man, I’m getting toned. My arm muscles are looking good. My mom says I’m slimming down. My face is getting slimmer. I think that’s just the continuous work. It’s every day, it’s something. It’s just work. We put in that work, it’s obviously just gonna fall off. And just keeping in mind, I’m getting paid to do what I do. I’m getting paid to be at my peak. Just working down and cutting down. You can’t just go out and eat everything in the world. You have to have everything in moderation.”

Even a slimmed-down Davis expects to weigh somewhere in the 330-340 range during the season, so no one is ever going to call him skinny. But he’s working toward his ideal playing weight, which may be a little lighter than he was at the Combine.

Jordan Davis has lost weight since starting practice with Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk